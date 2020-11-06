Markets likely to be steady as US poll outcome nears; ITC, Vedanta, RIL in focus

Making a strong pitch to global investors to be part of India’s growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do whatever it takes to make it the engine of global growth resurgence in the post-covid world. The meet saw participation from world over, represented by 20 head honchos of sovereign wealth and pension funds such as GIC, Temasek, US International Development Finance Corporation, Pension Denmark, Qatar Investment Authority, Japan Post Bank, and Korea Investment Corporation, and others with total assets under management worth $6 trillion. Major Indian industrialists including Deepak Parekh, Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, Mukesh Ambani, Dilip Shanghvi and Uday Kotak also shared their experience at the meet.