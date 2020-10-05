Markets likely to be steady; banks, Reliance shares in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be steady on Monday, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a subdued opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,067.93, adding 94.71 points or 0.25%. The Nifty was at 11,226.50, up by only 4.10 points or 0.04%.

Stock markets worldwide rose on Monday on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the political uncertainty that shook global bourses in the previous session.

Trump, 74, was flown to hospital for treatment for the coronavirus on Friday, but his doctors say he has responded well and could return to the White House on Monday. Doctors treating Trump say they are pleased with his progress. Relief about his health could fuel a rally in equities and other risky assets as investors prepare for the run-up to next month’s US presidential election.

Investors around the world were stunned late Thursday after Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus. With less than a month until the presidential election on 3 November, Trump’s contraction of the coronavirus is another source of market volatility that makes the outcome of the vote even more difficult to predict.

The White House initially sent mixed messages about Trump’s health, helping fuel political uncertainty and putting the investor focus tightly on any news about his condition.

Banks and financial services will be in focus as the government said on Saturday it will waive 'interest on interest' on loans of up to ₹2 crore for six months through to the end of August, but warned this will impact “pressing commitments" such as fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliance Industries stock will be eyed as the compan announced in the weekend that global investment firm GIC will invest ₹5,512.5 crore into its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) while another investment firm TPG will pump in ₹1,837.5 crore.

The markets regulator has sent a show-cause notice to Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the company that runs India’s largest cafe chain, over misappropriation of funds by its promoters and losses to public shareholders, according to a Mint report.

Angel Broking will make stock markets debut on Monday. With a price band of ₹305-306, the ₹600-crore public issue was subscribed 3.94 times in its share sale during 22-24 September.

The US dollar rose 0.22% to 105.60 yen but fell 0.3% to 0.9185 Swiss franc as some investors adjusted positions in safe-harbour currencies.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose to 0.7104% and the yield curve steepened slightly in a sign that the majority of investors felt comfortable taking on more risk.

Gold, another asset often bought during times of uncertainty, was little changed at $1,898.90. Brent crude futures rose 1.22% to $39.75 a barrel while U.S. crude futures gained 1.46% to $37.59 per barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

