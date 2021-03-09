Markets likely to be steady; BPCL, Godrej Properties in focus

Over 10,000 companies were shut down voluntarily in the country from April 2020 till February this year, also a period when the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had significantly disrupted economic activities. The latest data available with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) showed that a total of 10,113 companies were struck off under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the current financial year till February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}