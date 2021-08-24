Markets likely to be steady; Eicher Motors, telecom stocks in focus

The board of directors of Eicher Motors Ltd—country’s leading manufacturer of middleweight premium motorcycles—on Monday reappointed Siddhartha Lal as the managing director of the company and the company would seek an approval from shareholders in the comings months through a postal ballot. The board though has decided to cap the compensation of Siddhartha Lal to 1.5% of the total profits to be earned by the company as opposed to its earlier proposal of 3% of the bottom-line.

