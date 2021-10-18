Indian markets are likely to be steady on Monday as traders return from a three-day holiday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic indices.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,305.95, up 568.90 points or 0.94%. The Nifty was at 18,338.55, up 176.80 points or 0.97%.

Asian shares were on edge on Monday morning ahead of the release of Chinese economic data for the third quarter, as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy even as US companies report strong quarterly earnings.

Oil prices hit new multi-year peaks, continuing their recent surge amid a global energy shortage, with US crude at a fresh seven-year high and Brent at a three-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trading on Monday, off 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.12%.

Stocks globally finished in a bullish mood last week, posting their best day in five months on Friday as strong US corporate earnings reports fuelled optimism about the economy, although firm oil prices kept inflation risks alive and lifted government bond yields.

The Chinese data dump is likely to show that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2% in July-September, according to the median forecasts of 56 economists polled by Reuters.

Investors also pointed to power shortages, supply bottlenecks and rising jitters over the property sector, as the saga over the fate of beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group rumbles on.

Back home, HDFC Bank will be in focus as the lender on Saturday reported an 18% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.The country's biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in advanced talks with investors, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), to raise ₹5,000-6,000 crore through its first private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), according to a Mint exclusive.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said that its board has decided to terminate the ₹4,000 crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings.

Reliance Brands Ltd will pick a 40% minority stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles Pvt Ltd, for an undisclosed sum.

Elsewhere, investors are continuing to position themselves for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its massive asset purchases this year.

In early trading on Monday, most currencies were quiet. The greenback was little changed against a basket its peers at 93.992, off its one-year high of 94.563 hit last Monday, while the yen hovered near its almost three-year low against the dollar.

US crude was last up 0.92% at $83.04 a barrel, while Brent crude was last 0.57% higher at $85.35 per barrel.

Gold was last up 0.14% at $1,769.60 an ounce, after falling 1.5% on Friday on higher U.S. bond yields and a rise in U.S. retail sales.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.5904% on Monday, heading back towards the four-month high of 1.6310% hit early Tuesday, before a wobble later in the week.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

