MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be steady on Tuesday while trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,296.91, up 166.96 points or 0.29% and the Nifty closed at 17,377.80, up 54.20 points or 0.31%.

Global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the US Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft US jobs data.

Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile additional economic stimulus and easily win an upcoming general election after the country's unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would quit.

Tokyo's Nikkei rallied as much as 1.3%, moving past the psychological barrier of 30,000 for the first time since April, also helped by a reshuffle in the Nikkei.

Mainland Chinese shares, were little changed in early trade while MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index was down 0.1%

The world's shares, measured by MSCI's gauge of 50 markets, tacked on 0.1% to log its eighth consecutive day of gains to record highs.

The latest rally, which started after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole Symposium late last month, received a further boost from a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

The US economy created 235,000 jobs in August, the fewest in seven months as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled, reducing expectations of an early tapering by the Fed. That was way below economists' forecast of 728,000.

Yes Bank, which currently holds 25.63% stake in Dish TV, has asked the company to remove five directors in the company, including managing director Jawahar Lal Goel.The bank has also opposed the fund raising by Dish TV, of ₹1,000 crore via rights issue.

Infosys on Monday said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider closure of the buyback programme. Infosys board has approved an up to ₹9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced from June 25. The IT major had proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹1,750 apiece.

U.S. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher from Friday's close after the U.S. holiday on Monday. Bond prices eased slightly, pushing up their yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielding 1.339% , up 1.3 basis points.

In the currency market, the euro changed hands at $1.1884 , a tad below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909 while the yen was little moved at 109.76 yen to the dollar.

Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook.

US crude futures dropped 0.6% to $68.90 per barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

