Markets likely to be steady; Infosys, Dish TV in focus

Infosys on Monday said it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider closure of the buyback programme. Infosys board has approved an up to ₹9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced from June 25. The IT major had proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹1,750 apiece.

