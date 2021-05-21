Markets likely to be steady; SBI, JSW Steel, sugar stocks in focus

The Centre on Thursday slashed subsidy on sugar exports from ₹6,000 per tonne to ₹4,000 per tonne with immediate effect in view of firm global prices. For the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year (October-September), the government had fixed a subsidy of ₹6,000 per tonne to facilitate exports, thereby improving the liquidity of mills and enabling them to clear cane price dues to farmers.