NEW DELHI: Indian markets are likely to be steady on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,771.29, down 86.95 points or 0.17%. The Nifty closed at 14,736.40 down 7.60 points.

Asian stocks edged higher tracking Wall Street gains on Tuesday as bond yields pulled back, easing concerns about inflation although investors are keeping a close eye on rising covid-19 cases in Europe.

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets rallied on Monday as investors balanced concerns over rising covid-19 cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields. Shares earlier took a hit from a surprise move by Turkey’s President to replace the central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

Tata group holding company has set up a team to explore value-unlocking opportunities in its financial services companies through stake sales to strategic and financial investors, according to Mint report. The group’s financial services units include Tata Capital Ltd and Tata Asset Management Ltd.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, will pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the covid-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on 17 December, last year, will pronounce the judgement.

Barely three years after it hived off the gas business into a separate wholly owned subsidiary called Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will merge the former with itself ahead of its divestment process.

Bharti Airtel said it will acquire an additional 3.3% stake in special purpose vehicle Avaada MHBuldhana that has been formed for owning and operating a captive power plant.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield 1.6787%, down from 1.732% late on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the US recovery had progressed “more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening". Powell and other Fed officials were expected to make more statements later this week.

Crude oil prices steadied after a sell-off, even as new European coronavirus lockdowns damped hopes of a quick recovery.

Elsewhere in commodities, aluminum prices hit their highest since June 2018 as investors worried Chinese efforts to reduce smelter pollution would curb output.

