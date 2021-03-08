Markets likely to be steady; telcos, BEML, Adani Ports in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be steady on Monday following firm global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,405.32, down 440.76 points or 0.87%. The Nifty closed at 14,938.10, down 142.65 points or 0.95%.

Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the US Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for a global economic rebound, though it also put fresh pressure on Treasuries.

There was also upbeat news in Asia, as China’s exports surged 155% in February compared with a year earlier when much of the economy shut down to fight the coronavirus.

The prospect of yet faster growth helped MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firm 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.9%, and Chinese blue chips 0.7%.

Equity investors took heart from US data showing nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month, while the jobless rate dipped to 6.2% in a positive sign for incomes, spending and corporate earnings.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen tried to counter inflation concerns by noting the true unemployment rate was nearer 10% and there was still plenty of slack in the labour market. Yet yields on US 10-year Treasuries still hit a one-year high of 1.625% in the wake of the data, and stood at 1.59% on Monday. Yields increased a hefty 16 basis points for the week, while German yields actually dipped 4 basis points.

Back home, at least six companies, including Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, are looking to buy a 26% stake in state-run defence equipment maker BEML Ltd, according to a Mint report.

The government is planning to simplify and update the archaic laws that govern telecom services in India before the launch of 5G to allow, for instance, communication between connected devices to spur growth in the digital economy, according to a Mint report. National Law University (NLU) will work out the contours of a draft legislation that will include machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and internet of things (IoT), among others, which are key elements of 5G technology.

Adani Ports & SEZ on Sunday said it is issuing 1 crore shares, or 0.49%, of its equity to an affiliate of Windy Lakeside Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for ₹800 crore.

India Grid Trust, India's first power infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), on Saturday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire NER-II Transmission Limited from Sterlite Power as part of the Framework Agreement. The indicative value of the acquisition is ₹4,625 crore and would boost IndiGrid's AUM (asset under management) by 34% to over ₹20,000 crore ($2.8 billion).

Meanwhile, diverging trajectory on yields boosted the dollar on the euro, which fell away to a three-month low of $1.1892, and was last pinned at $1.1926.

The dollar index duly shot up to levels not seen since late November and was last at 91.897, well above its recent trough of 89.677. It also gained on the low-yielding yen, reaching a nine-month top of 108.63, and was last changing hands at 108.40.

The jump in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return, and left it at $1,713 an ounce and just above a nine-month low.

Oil prices were up the highest levels in more than a year after Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, raising concerns about production.

Prices had already been supported by a decision by OPEC and its allies not to increase supply in April. Brent climbed $1.70 a barrel to $71.06, while US crude rose $1.63 to $67.72 per barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

