Markets likely to be steady; telcos, BEML, Adani Ports in focus

The government is planning to simplify and update the archaic laws that govern telecom services in India before the launch of 5G to allow, for instance, communication between connected devices to spur growth in the digital economy, according to a Mint report. National Law University (NLU) will work out the contours of a draft legislation that will include machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and internet of things (IoT), among others, which are key elements of 5G technology.