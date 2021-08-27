Markets likely to be subdued amid geopolitical tension; ONGC in focus

Infrastructure company MEIL on Thursday said it has delivered the second oil rig to ONGC, and another 21 rigs will be supplied to the state-owned firm by 2022. The delivery is a part of the ₹6,000 crore order Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) had won from ONGC for the supply of 47 rigs. MEIL is the first private company in India to manufacture oil and gas extraction rigs with indigenous technology, a company statement said.