Markets likely to be under pressure; Zomato, PowerGrid, Future in focus

Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the second consecutive week, as a fall in covid-19 cases, lower fares, and the easing of curbs by most states encouraged more people to take to the skies. Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 in the week ended 7 August from 165,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}