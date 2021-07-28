Markets likely to be volatile ahead of Fed meet; Maruti, IDBI Bank in focus

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the transport and logistics arm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group of companies, on Tuesday said it has raised $750 million from overseas investors through a bond offering. Adani Ports, in a statement, said it has priced the $750 million senior unsecured USD notes issuance with 20 years and 10.5 years tranches at a fixed coupon of 5.0% and 3.8% respectively. The issuances were oversubscribed over three times, the company said.