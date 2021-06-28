Markets likely to be volatile; diagnostic, bank stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit record high. The BSE Sensex ended at 52,925.04, up 226.04 points or 0.43%. The Nifty was at 15,860.35, up 69.90 points or 0.44%.