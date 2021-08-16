Markets likely to be volatile; infrastructure stocks, Vodafone Idea in focus

Debt-ridden private telecom company Vodafone Idea on Saturday posted consolidated loss of ₹7,319 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021, against ₹25,460 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea (VIL) declined by about 14% to ₹9,152.3 crore during the reported quarter from ₹10,659.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30 stood at ₹1,91,590 crore, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of ₹62,180 crore that are due to the government.

