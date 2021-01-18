Markets likely to be volatile on global cues; HDFC Bank, DHFL in focus

Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday following global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67, down 549.49 points or 1.11%. The Nifty closed at 14,433.70, down 161.90 points or 1.11%

Asian share markets retreated from highs on Monday as disappointing news on US consumer spending tempered risk sentiment ahead of a closely-watched reading on the health of the Chinese economy.

Also evident were doubts about how much of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus package will make it through Congress given Republican opposition, and the risk of more mob violence at his inauguration on Wednesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3% having hit a string of record peaks in recent weeks. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1% and away from a 30-year high.

Chinese GDP data are expected to show growth picked up to an annual 6.1% last quarter, from 4.9% in the third quarter. Monthly figures on retail sales and industrial output should show brisk activity as the year ended. That would be a marked contrast to the US and Europe where the spread of coronavirus has scarred consumer spending, underlined by dismal US retail sales reported on Friday.

Back home, the Piramal Group is set to acquire Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), with 94% of the bankrupt home financier’s creditors voting in favour of a bid by the Ajay Piramal-led group that has committed ₹38,250 crore to take over the assets of the mortgage lender. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will now have to approve the winning bid.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to ₹8,758.29 crore for the three months to December owing to higher net interest income and other income.The bank’s net interest income -- difference between interest earned and interested expended – grew 15.1% y-o-y to ₹16.317.6 crore. Its net interest margin -- a key measure of profitability -- stood at 4.2%. HDFC Bank’s other income rose 11.6% y-o-y to ₹7,443 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ltd plans to embed its e-commerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months, allowing the 400 million users of India’s most popular messaging service order products without having to leave the app, according to a Mint report.

Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Sunday said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal, to strengthen its leadership position in southern India.

Mindtree, Rallis India, IRB Infra and Indiabulls Real Estate are some of the companies which will disclose their December quarter earnings today.

Meanwhile, weak US data helped Treasuries pare some of their recent steep losses and 10-year yields were trading at 1.087%, down from last week’s top of 1.187%.

The more sober mood in turn boosted the safe-haven US dollar, catching a bearish market deeply short. Speculators increased their net short dollar position to the largest since May 2011 in the week ended Jan. 12.

The dollar index duly rallied to 90.837, and away from its recent 2-1/2 year trough at 89.206.

The euro had retreated to $1.2068, from its January peak at $1.2349, while the dollar held steady on the yen at 103.93 and well above the recent low at 102.57.

Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, is expected to rule out seeking a weaker dollar when testifying on Capital Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gold prices were undermined by the bounce in the dollar leaving the metal down at $1,812 an ounce, compared to its January top of $1,959.

Oil prices ran into profit-taking on worries the spread of increasingly tight lockdowns globally would hurt demand.

Brent crude futures were off 12 cents at $54.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 11 cents to $52.25.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

