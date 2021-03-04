Mumbai: Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday following global peers . Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,444.65, up 1147.76 points or 2.28%. The Nifty closed at 15,245.60, up 326.50 points or 2.19%.

Japanese yen hit a seven-month low on the dollar on Thursday as hopes that vaccine distribution and more government stimulus will drive the US economy into a solid rebound lifted the greenback and benchmark Treasury yields.

But the creep up in benchmark yields weighed on Asian stocks, as wary investors recall last week's sell-off in government bonds that caused yields to spike, spooking equity markets and causing shares to tumble.

US shares had fallen overnight as investors sold off high-flying technology shares to focus on other sectors likely to benefit from an economic recovery.

India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Ltd. has announced that it is acquiring the 31.5% in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL), near Visakhapatnam, currently held by private equity investor Warburg Pincus. The acquisition is valued at ₹1,954 crore and subject to regulatory approvals. Adani intends to follow this up by the remaining shares in the port from the promoter family soon.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to produce 2.4 million vehicles next fiscal, the most in its nearly four decades of operations, according to a Mint report. Achieving the ambitious production target will mark a sharp rebound for India’s largest carmaker, which is set to report lower sales for the second straight year in FY21 because of disruptions caused by the implementation of new emission and safety norms, followed by the pandemic.

Government’s first-ever distressed real estate fund has approved around 165 projects for completing 100,000 homes over the next few years, its investment officer Irfan Kazi said. Of these, 55 projects have received final approvals for completing 35,000 homes, he said in an analyst call organized by Macquarie Research.

Currency investors continued to snap up dollars as they bet on a US economy outshining its peers in the developed world in coming months.

A firmer dollar pushed the Japanese yen to a low of 107.06 yen, a level not seen since July. By early Thursday, the Japanese yen stood at 107.06 yen. Optimism over the US economy boosted the greenback against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index up 0.28% at 91.062.

In a sign of investors' bullish bets on the U.S. economy, the US yield curve steepened overnight. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes widened to as much as 135.4 basis points on Wednesday, the most since 26 February, when the curve had steepened by the most since 2015.

In early Thursday trade, the 10-year Treasury yield crept higher to 1.482%, though off the one-year high of 1.614% struck last week.

All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to speak on Thursday. Investors will be watching his remarks for signs the central bank is poised to concede the risk of a rapid rise in interest rates.

A stronger dollar weighed on gold, with the price of bullion edging down to $1,709.7471 an ounce.

Oil prices softened early Thursday, after jumping more than 2% overnight, boosted by a huge drop in US fuel inventories and expectations that Ope+ producers might decide against increasing output when they meet next week.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

