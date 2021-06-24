Markets likely to be volatile; RIL, ONGC, Tata Motors in focus

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may update investors about the proposed stake sale in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco and the Jio-Google phone at the annual general meeting on 24 June, analysts said. Investors are awaiting an announcement on the pricing and launch timeline of the Jio-Google phone. Last year, RIL’s chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said that Google would partner with Jio to design an operating system to introduce an affordable entry-level smartphone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}