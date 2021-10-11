Markets likely to be volatile; RIL, Tata group stocks in focus

Indeed, with a lack of labour driving the jobless rate down to 4.8%, investors were more concerned about the risk of wage inflation and pushed Treasury yields sharply higher. Yields on 10-year notes were trading up at 1.61%, having jumped 15 basis points last week in the biggest such rise since March. Bonds also sold off in Asia and Europe, with short-term yields in Britain hitting their highest since February 2020.

