Markets likely to be volatile; RIL, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank in focus

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Amazon.com Inc., seeking to know why certain facts were not disclosed about its 2019 purchase of a 49% stake in a Future Group entity. The competition watchdog’s notice comes as Amazon, armed with a favourable arbitration award, is fighting a legal battle in India and overseas to restrain Future Retail Ltd from selling its assets to rival Reliance Retail Ltd for ₹24,713 crore.