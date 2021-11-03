Markets likely to be volatile; SBI, Eicher Motors, Vodafone in focus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday tweaked its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework to exclude the profitability parameter from its list of triggers.While capital, asset quality and profitability were the key areas for monitoring in 2017’s framework, this time round capital, asset quality and leverage will be key areas. That apart, RBI has also revised the level of shortfall in total capital adequacy ratio that would push the lender to “risk threshold three" category. Lenders breaching this risk threshold have the most stringent restrictions placed under PCA.

