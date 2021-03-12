Markets likely to be volatile; Tata Motors, Hero, IDBI Bank in focus

IDBI Bank Ltd’s exit from central bank purgatory has raised hopes that the remaining three banks under prompt corrective action (PCA) could be next in line for similar relief, having achieved parameters to justify their exit. IDBI Bank will no longer be subject to strict lending curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May 2017, with the central bank Wednesday stating that the private sector lender has been taken out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.