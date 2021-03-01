Markets likely to be volatile; Tata Motors, Reliance, telcos in focus

The response to the 4G spectrum auction beginning 1 March will set the bar for the minimum price of 5G radio airwaves likely to be sold later this year, said analysts. Though the central government has accepted the base price for 5G spectrum auction recommended by the telecom regulator in August 2018, and has so far not indicated lowering it, a weak response to 4G auctions may push it to reconsider pricing, they added.