Markets likely to be volatile; Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's in focus

Tata Steel is expected to receive an aggregate inflow of $126 million after the stock is included in BSE Sensex index after a gap of six months, according to estimates made by Abhilash Pagaria, analyst, Edelweiss Alternative Research. As part of a rejig, Tata Steel will be included in the 30-share index replacing Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from 21 June. ONGC may see outflow of $60 million.