Markets likely to be volatile; telecom, auto stocks to remain in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex ended at 38,900.80, adding 272.51 points or 0.71%, while Nifty closed at 11,470.25, up 82.75 points or 0.73%.

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday amid buoyant US moves that followed stronger-than-expected manufacturing indicators while the dollar emerged from its recent lows against the euro.

Shares of telecom companies may contain to stay in focus. The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave telecom operators 10 years to clear government dues, offering some reprieve to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd, but given its delicate finances, the telco’s run of troubles appears to be far from over. Operators, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Teleservices Ltd, will now have to make an upfront payment of 10% of the total dues as demanded by the Centre by 31 March, the top court directed

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the top two carmakers, recorded robust sales last month. Sport-utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) posted a marginal rise but Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd saw a decline. Overall, these companies recorded a 17% increase in sales in August. The sales data is counted as factory dispatches to dealers and not retail sales.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday said China has made three attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in as many days, while firmly rejecting Beijing’s efforts to pin the blame on New Delhi for the spike in tensions over the weekend.

In global markets, better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data helped nudge oil prices higher on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers.

Brent crude futures settled up 30 cents at $45.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.

The dollar firmed about 0.1% against a basket of major currencies as the euro gave up some of its recent gains. The common currency had earlier climbed above $1.20 for the first time since May 2018.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via