Markets likely to be volatile; telecom, auto stocks to remain in focus

Shares of telecom companies may contain to stay in focus. The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave telecom operators 10 years to clear government dues, offering some reprieve to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd, but given its delicate finances, the telco’s run of troubles appears to be far from over. Operators, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Teleservices Ltd, will now have to make an upfront payment of 10% of the total dues as demanded by the Centre by 31 March, the top court directed