Markets likely to be volatile; Wipro, Bandhan Bank in focus

Bandhan Bank witnessed an 8% rise in its loans and advances to ₹80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data. The loans and advances during the same period of 2020 stood at ₹74,331 crore. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8% from ₹87,043 crore in the March quarter, Bandhan Bank said in a release on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}