Markets likely to be volatile; Zee, Tata Steel, Srei group stocks in focus

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated steel output to 7.78 million tonnes (MT) for the July-September period this year. The company's consolidated steel production was 7.25 MT in the same period last year, Tata Steel said in a statement. Tata Steel's consolidated sales during the quarter under review fell around 6 per cent to 7.4 MT, from 7.87 MT in the same period of the preceding fiscal.