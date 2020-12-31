Markets likely to be weak on last trading day of 2020; Vedanta in focus

Indian stocks are likely to be weak on the last trading day of the year while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the benchmark equity indices. On Wednesday the BSE Sensex closed at 47,746.22, up 133.14 points or 0.28%. The Nifty ended at 13,981.95, up 49.35 points or 0.35%.

Asian shares are set to end a tumultuous 2020 by hovering near record highs on Thursday while riskier currencies cruised near 2.5year peaks, buoyed by hopes that covid-19 vaccine rollouts will help the world beat the pandemic.

Vedanta Ltd's promoters cannot sell or create any security on shares they hold in the group as part of the terms attached to the recent $1.4 billion fund raising -- conditions which technically fall within the definition of 'encumbrance' but no pledge on shares has been created, the company said on Wednesday.

An expert panel advising the drug regulator on covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday said it needs more time to analyse clinical trial data submitted by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International in support of their applications for emergency licences.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved projects worth more than ₹12,000 crore as the government prioritized infrastructure spending to create jobs and lay the foundation for a strong economic recovery.

The upbeat mood, reflected in overnight gains on Wall Street, drubbed the "safe-haven" dollar and drove currencies such as the euro, sterling, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar overnight to highs not seen in more than 2.5 years.

For now, however, healthy risk appetites kept investors from the US dollar.

The struggling dollar dropped 0.46% to 89.59 against a basket of currencies, plumbing a low not seen since April 2018.

A listless dollar helped the euro stand firm at a 32-month high of $1.2298. Sterling was also steady $1.3611, a level last seen in May 2018. The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar also held their ground at their respective 32-month highs of $0.7665 and $0.7215.

A battered dollar also supported gold, with bullion prices up a touch at $1,894.225 an ounce.

Oil prices bucked the trend, however, retreating a shade as swelling year-over-year supply led some traders to view any economic recovery ahead to be gradual rather than swift.

US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.02% to trade at $48.39, far below about $62 at the start of 2020.

Treasuries were little changed, with benchmark US 10-year yields at 0.9264% and two-year yields at 0.1250%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

