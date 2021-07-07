MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be wobbly on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,880, up 395.33 points or 0.75%. The Nifty was at 15,834.35, up 112.15 points or 0.71%.

Asian stocks fell Wednesday and Treasuries held an advance as concern over the economic recovery from the pandemic, virus variants and China’s scrutiny of the technology sector sapped sentiment.

Equities fell in Hong Kong, Japan and China but Australia rose despite an extension of Sydney’s lockdown. US contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 dipped, led by energy and financials, and the Nasdaq 100 reached a record. Ten-year US Treasury yields hit February lows overnight amid slower-than-expected service-sector expansion. Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds rallied.

Lenders to Future group are assessing the Kishore Biyani-led group’s ability to sustain operations after a loan moratorium ends in September, according to a Mint report.

Tata group company Titan has said the second Covid wave proved to be a setback for its FY22 business plans that were made with a lot of "ambition, substantial excitement and passion". The company, however, said it is moving ahead with "calmness and composure" and is confident of overcoming all the challenges.

The government's 7% share sale in NMDC got off to a good start on Tuesday, with institutional investors putting in bids worth over ₹3,700 crore. The offer for sale (OFS) will open for retail investors on Wednesday.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notices to DHFL's lenders and its winning bidder Piramal Capital over a petition filed by 63 Moons Technologies challenging the resolution process of the debt-ridden firm. A two-member bench comprising its Officiating Chairperson Justice A I S Cheema and Member Alok Srivastava issued notices to the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and its successful bidder Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

Oil dropped toward $73 a barrel. The fallout of an Opec+ crisis that stymied efforts to raise production has buffeted prices this week.

While global stocks remain near all-time highs, inflationary pressures, reduced central bank stimulus and the spread of the covid-19 delta strain are potential risks. Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday for more clues on when the US central bank may begin tapering the substantial asset purchases that have bolstered financial markets.

The spotlight is also on vaccine campaigns and whether they will obviate virus-related curbs. In the UK, the government is lifting restrictions but officials have warned pandemic measures may need to be reimposed if infections surge.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

