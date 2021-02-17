Markets likely to be wobbly; Nestle India, Adani Ports in focus

Indian markets are likely to be wobbly on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty also suggest a weak opening for the benchmark equity indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,104.17, down 49.96 points. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 15,313.45, down 1.25 points.

Asian markets were weak in early trade as investors juggle the prospects for an economic comeback and additional stimulus with continued pandemic concerns.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scored another record closing high on Tuesday, climbing 0.2%. The S&P 500 fell 0.06%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.34%.The MSCI's global stock index was down 0.1%. The surge came as the United States continued to ramp up vaccine distribution and President Joe Biden pitched his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for ₹705 crore, the company informed stock exchanges. Dighi, off the Maharashtra coast, is the 12th port in APSEZ’s stable. APSEZ plans to invest over ₹10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo port with world class infrastructure as well as investing in the development of rail and road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, the financial services arm of India’s largest construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Tuesday said that its Rs3,000 crore rights offering was oversubscribed by almost 15%.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank's promoters have pledged 42.7 million shares or 5.6% of the equity with Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing.

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2.25% rise in net profit to ₹483.31 crore for the fourth quarter ended December. The company said, nearly two-thirds of its key brands like Maggi Noodles, Kitkat and Nescafe Classic posted double-digit growth last year.

UAE-based Gibraltar Technologies (GT) has bought HCL Infotech Ltd, part of the HCL Group for 74.6 million dirhams ( ₹147 crore). As part of the deal, the AI-based digital solutions company will acquire the assets, 800 employees and customer contracts managed by HCL Infotech.

The US dollar bounced back from three-week lows, boosted by rising Treasury yields. Against a basket of global rivals, the dollar gained 0.21%.

On Tuesday, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 1.3% for the first time since the pandemic took hold. The steepening yield curve reflected expectations of ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus.

A deep freeze across the U.S. South that shut down wells and refineries helped push oil prices to near 13-month highs on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up 1%, and Brent settled up 0.1%.

Investors will be eyeing fresh U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday for any signs of recovery, as well as newly published minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

Spot gold fell 1.2% on Tuesday, with U.S. gold futures settling down 1.3% as investors veered away from the safe haven.

