Markets likely to be wobbly; Nestle India, Adani Ports in focus

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for ₹705 crore, the company informed stock exchanges. Dighi, off the Maharashtra coast, is the 12th port in APSEZ’s stable. APSEZ plans to invest over ₹10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo port with world class infrastructure as well as investing in the development of rail and road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement.