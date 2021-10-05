Markets likely to be wobbly; Zee, Gail, Adani Ports in focus

Adani Ports, which is rapidly expanding its network on the east coast, is set to enter the maritime sector in West Bengal as it emerged as the top bidder for operating a berth at Haldia Dock Complex, an official said on Monday. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd outbid city-based Ripley & Co by quoting a royalty of ₹75 per tonne for the rights to mechanise and run the dry bulk cargo handling berth at HDC of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, formerly known as Kolkata Port, he said.