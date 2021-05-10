Markets likely to consolidate; Bandhan Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus

Back home, Bandhan Bank shares will be in focus, as the lender on Saturday reported an 80% dip in its March quarter net profit at ₹103 crore, as it wrote off a huge portfolio of loans in the flagship microlending business by recognising stress upfront. The bank’s post-tax profit for FY21 also reduced by 27.1% to ₹2,205 crore as a result of the hit to the business in the last quarter.

