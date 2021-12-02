Markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 57,684.79, up 619.92 points or 1.09%. The Nifty was at 17,166.90, up 183.70 points or 1.08%.

Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally.

Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that he and fellow policymakers will consider a faster wind-down to the Fed's bond-buying programme, a move widely seen as opening the door to earlier interest rates hikes. This helped support the dollar which, despite the cautious mood gained ground on the yen, typically seen as an even safer haven than the greenback.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2%, boosted by Chinese blue chips up 0.25% and Hong Kong up 0.2%.

An index of Hong Kong listed mainland developers rose 2% after news late Wednesday that Chinese developers plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion), evidence Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.

However, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6%, and all three main Wall Street benchmarks fell more than 1% overnight as a global rally petered out as news about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus turned negative.

Bharti Airtel Ltd is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a deal that would give India’s second-largest telecom operator control of half of the country’s satellite television business, according to a Mint exclusive. Bharti Airtel executives have had discussions with Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra for the transaction.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s biggest household goods maker, has eliminated the use of coal across its operations in India, replacing it with cleaner biomass and biodiesel, as part of a plan to cut carbon emissions.

Festive sales and pent-up demand drove November goods and services tax (GST) revenue to ₹1.31 trillion, surpassing the previous month’s collection and clocking the second-best performance since the rollout of the new indirect tax system four years ago.

The higher demand kept factories humming in November. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose from 55.9 in October to 57.6 in November, the most substantial improvement in the manufacturing sector’s health in 10 months, IHS Markit said on Wednesday.

Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in South Africa less than four weeks after it was first detected there, and on Wednesday the United States became the latest country to identify an Omicron case within its borders.

In another sign of a flight to safety, long dated US Treasury yields slid late in US hours. The yield on 30-year bonds dropped to as low as 1.740%, their lowest since early January, and benchmark 10 year yields dropped to as low as 1.404% - a nine week low.

Yields at the short end of the curve were steadier on chances that the US Federal Reserve will speed up its bond purchase tapering.

On Wednesday, in his second day of testimony to Congress, Powell said the Fed needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as most forecasters currently expect.

This would likely lead to an acceleration in the pace oat which the Fed tapers its asset purchase programme.

Oil prices also rebounded, albeit after a strong sell off in recent days based on fears the new variant will hit travel.

Brent crude futures gained 0.9% to $69.48 a barrel, and U.S. crude futures gained 0.76% to $66.08 a barrel though still in sight of Tuesday's over three month low.

Spot gold slid 0.12% to $1,780 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

