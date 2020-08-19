Markets likely to consolidate further; Reliance, realty shares in focus

Indian stock market is likely to consolidate further on Wednesday while SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening. On Tuesday the BSE Sensex ended at 38,528.32, up 477.54 points or 1.26% and the Nifty closed at 11,385.35, up 138.25 points or 1.23%.

Asian shares climbed to a seven-month peak tracking the S&P 500, which scaled all-time highs driven by ever expanding policy stimulus aimed at cushioning the blow to economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.3%, up for a third straight day to 570.80 points, a level not seen since late January.

Overnight, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth reported by major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot.

The closely-watched S&P 500 topped an all-time peak reached in February just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic drove the benchmark index to lows on March 23. The index has surged about 55% since then.

Nasdaq clocked its 18th record closing high since early June.

The US Federal Reserve's intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens, weakening the greenback. Market optimism was also buoyed by data showing an acceleration in U.S. homebuilding to the most in nearly four years in July, signifying that the housing sector is emerging as one of the few areas of strength.

The Fed has cut rates to near zero to bolster business through the pandemic, sending the dollar to a 27-month low.

Reliance Industries Limited through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired majority equity stake in Chennai-based Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively known as ‘Netmeds’) for approximately ₹620 crores in cash.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) and Embassy Group signed a definitive merger document late Tuesday evening, creating one of the largest real estate development platforms in the country. The combined listed entity shall be owned 44.9% by Embassy Group, 26.2% by the existing public and institutional shareholders, 19.1% by Blackgroup Group Lp and other Embassy institutional investors and 9.8% by existing IBREL promoter group. Blackstone-controlled entities have submitted a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for participation in the proposed merger.

Lenders to bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the department of telecommunications (DoT) has allowed spectrum sale under its trading guidelines, in response to the apex court’s question whether radio airwaves can be sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The dollar index was last unchanged at 92.23 from above-100 in March. The safe haven Japanese yen was a tad firmer at 107.51 versus the greenback.

Gold flirted with key charted resistance of $2,000 an ounce to be last at $1,998.

US gold futures were a shade weaker at $2,005.2.

Oil prices skidded as concerns grew that U.S. fuel demand may not recover quickly. Brent crude down 26 cents at 45.20 and US crude off 18 cents at $42.71.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

