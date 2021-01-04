Markets likely to consolidate further; RIL, Cadila shares in focus

Indian stocks are expected to consolidate further on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a firm opening for benchmark share indices.

On Friday, the Nifty ended above the 14,000-mark for the first time at 14,018.50, up 36.75 points or 0.26%. The BSE Sensex closed at 47,868.98, up 117.65 points, or 0.25%.

Asian share markets hit pause on Monday as reports of a possible tightening in coronavirus emergency rules for Tokyo pulled Japanese stocks off 30-year highs, while also lifting the safe-haven yen.

Investors are still counting on central banks to keep money super cheap while the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helps revive the global economy over time, but much of that optimism is already priced in and the virus is not cooperating.

Japan's Nikkei shed its early gains to fall 1.1% when Fuji TV reported the government was considering a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, a whisker from a record high.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting due on Wednesday should offer more detail on discussions about making their forward policy guidance more explicit and the chance of a further increase in asset buying this year.

The data calendar includes a raft of manufacturing surveys across the globe, which will show how industry is coping with the spread of the coronavirus, and the closely watched ISM surveys of U.S. factories and services.

India’s markets regulator on Friday fined Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani a total of ₹40 crore for alleged manipulation in the trading of Reliance Petroleum Ltd’s securities. According to Sebi’s order, RIL executed a well-planned operation with its agents to make undue gains from the trading of its erstwhile listed unit, RPL which was merged with the former in 2009.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Sunday said it has received DCGI approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The company will now be initiating Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26% stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine, plans to charge a special price of ₹200 per dose for the first 100 million shots that it supplies to the government, chief executive Adar Poonawalla said. The company plans to price the vaccine at ₹1,000 per dose in the open market, once it is allowed to do so by the government, Poonawalla said in a Mint interview.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co. said that the global disruptions brought about by covid-19 and the ensuing change in capital allocation priorities forced them to abandon a proposed partnership for engine and vehicle development in India.

The move is a blow to Mahindra’s plans to get access to manufacturing capacities and new technologies for engines and connected vehicles.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was last at 89.786, not far from its recent 2.5-year low of 89.515 having shed almost 7% in 2020.

The euro inched up to $1.2245, having run into profit taking late last week when it reached the highest since early 2018 at $1.2309. It gained almost 9% over 2020.

The dollar slipped to 103.02 yen, and looked in danger of testing key support at 102.55. Sterling was firm at $1.3674, within spitting distance of its recent top of $0.13686.

The decline in the dollar has been a support for gold, leaving the metal 0.6% firmer at $1,910 an ounce.

Oil prices have steadied after a couple of months of solid gains, with Brent meeting resistance around $52.50 a barrel. The rebound still left Brent down 21.5% for the year, and WTI 20.5%.

On Monday, Brent crude futures fell 8 cents to $51.72, while U.S. crude eased 12 cents to $48.40 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

