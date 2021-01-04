Markets likely to consolidate further; RIL, Cadila shares in focus

Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine, plans to charge a special price of ₹200 per dose for the first 100 million shots that it supplies to the government, chief executive Adar Poonawalla said. The company plans to price the vaccine at ₹1,000 per dose in the open market, once it is allowed to do so by the government, Poonawalla said in a Mint interview.