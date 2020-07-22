MUMBA: Indian stock markets on Wednesday are expected to consolidate gains made in the past few sessions amid mixed cues from global peers.

The SGX Nifty futures were up 0.1%, indicating a firm opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 37,930.33, up 511.34 points or 1.37% and the Nifty closed at 11,162.25, up 140.05 points or 1.27%.

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the US outweighed a slight rally on the Wall Street.

Speaking at his first White House briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump said the virus will probably get worse before it gets better. Cases have been rising across the United States, with death toll now at nearly 141,000.

Also weighing on markets were comments made earlier in the day by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States wants to build a global coalition to counter China, which he accused of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to further its own interests.

US equity markets had been higher for most of the session on Tuesday, as investors cheered the European Union’s creation of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund and US regulators continued hammering out a new stimulus agreement.

Back home, shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd will be in focus as the company has reported a 4.4% revenue growth while it's net profit rose 7.1% to ₹1,881 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹1,755 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore in the June quarter of FY21, down 18.8% from the same period last year, due to higher provisions. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio –bad loans as a percentage of gross advances -- were at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 basis points (bps) y-o-y and down 14 bps sequentially.

The ₹15,000-crore equity capital raising by Yes Bank is credit positive for the lender as it strengthens the core capital and loss-absorbing buffers, besides reducing default risks for creditors, a report by global ratings agency Moody's said.

As many as 16 companies, including Bombardier, Sterlite Power and GMR Infrastructure, have shown interest in operating passenger trains on India’s railway network.

Among major companies, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Jindal Steel and ICICI Securities will announce their June quarter results on Wednesday.

Gold soared to a nine-year peak on Tuesday, boosted by a dollar sell-off. Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,842.52 per ounce, its highest since September 2011.

The US dollar viewed as safe-haven rival to bullion, hit more than a four-month low.

The Australian dollar rose 0.01% versus the greenback at $0.713.

Oil prices also hit their highest level in more than four months, although prices pared gains in post-settlement trade on news that US crude inventories grew last week by more than expected.

Reuters contributed to the story.

