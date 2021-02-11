Markets likely to consolidate; ITC, Coal India, Magma Fincorp in focus

Markets are likely to consolidate further on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for Indian benchmark share indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,309.39, down 9.69 points. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 15,106.50, down 2.80 points.

Asian shares rested at record highs as investors digested recent meaty gains, though the promise of endless free money to sustain buying was reaffirmed by benign US inflation data and a very dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday. Japan’s Nikkei was shut after ending at a 30-year peak on Wednesday, while Australia’s main index held near an 11-month top.

Still, the outlook for more global stimulus got a major boost overnight from a surprisingly soft reading on core U.S. inflation, which eased to 1.4% in January.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he wanted to see inflation at 2% or more before even thinking of tapering the bank’s super-easy policies.

Notably, Powell emphasised that once pandemic effects were stripped out, unemployment was nearer 10% than the reported 6.3% and thus a long way from full employment. As a result, Powell called for a “society-wide commitment" to reducing unemployment, which analysts saw as strong support for President Joe Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Back home, India and China have begun simultaneously disengaging their troops at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh as part of an agreement reached during the last round of military talks, the Chinese defence ministry said on Wednesday, a statement that India did not deny. In New Delhi, there was no official reaction to the Chinese claim, although defence minister Rajnath Singh was due to make a statement on Thursday.

Major companies that will announce their December quarter results today are ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ACC, Ashok Leyland, Atul Auto, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bosch, MRF, Natco Pharma and Oil India.

Rising Sun Holdings (RSH) Pvt. Ltd, a company controlled by billionaire Adar Poonawalla, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Magma Fincorp Ltd in a deal valued at ₹3,456 crore. The deal will be executed through issuance of preferential shares by Magma Fincorp that will result in RSH taking a 60% stake in the non-banking financial company. The deal has triggered an open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s takeover code to buy up to 26% stake from public shareholders.

The mix of endless Fed support and a tame inflation report was a salve for bond market pains and 10-year yields eased to 1.12%, from a 1.20% high early in the week. That in turn weighed on the U.S. dollar, which slipped to 90.451 on a basket of currencies and away from a 10-week top of 91.600 late last week.

The dollar eased to 104.57 yen, from a recent peak 105.76, while the euro rallied to $1.2117 from its low of $1.1950.

In commodity markets, gold was sidelined at $1,839 an ounce as investors drove platinum to a six-year peak on bets of more demand from the automobile sector.

Oil prices took a breather, having enjoyed the longest winning streak in two years amid producer supply cuts and hopes vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

Brent crude futures eased back 50 cents to $60.97, while U.S. crude dipped 48 cents to $58.20 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

