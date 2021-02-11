Markets likely to consolidate; ITC, Coal India, Magma Fincorp in focus

Rising Sun Holdings (RSH) Pvt. Ltd, a company controlled by billionaire Adar Poonawalla, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Magma Fincorp Ltd in a deal valued at ₹3,456 crore. The deal will be executed through issuance of preferential shares by Magma Fincorp that will result in RSH taking a 60% stake in the non-banking financial company. The deal has triggered an open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s takeover code to buy up to 26% stake from public shareholders.

