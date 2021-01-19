Markets likely to consolidate; Maruti, L&T Infotech in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of domesticbenchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,564.27, down 470.40 points or 0.96%. The Nifty ended at 14,281.30, down 152.40 points or 1.06%.

Asian share markets edged ahead on Tuesday as investors wagered China’s economic strength would help underpin growth in the region, even as pandemic lockdowns threatened to lengthen the road to recovery in the West. Data out on Monday had confirmed China’s economy was one of the few in the world to grow over 2020 and actually picked up speed as the year closed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2%, to be a whisker from record highs. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 1%, recovering all the losses suffered on Monday when caution had dominated markets.

For now, dealers were cautious ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration given the risk of more mob violence, along with doubts about how much of his fiscal stimulus package will pass Republican opposition in Congress.

Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must “act big" with the coronavirus relief plan.

The full $1.9 trillion proposal combined with stimulus already agreed would amount to 10% of GDP.

Wall Street is also bracing for tougher regulations now that the Democrats control the Senate, with Biden set to nominate two consumer champions to top financial agencies.

Back home, major companies which will announce their December quarter results are L&T Infotech, ICICI Lombard, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Communications, CSB Bank and Ceat India.

Maruti Suzuki India's shares will be in focus as the country's largest carmaker on Monday said it has increased the price for select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

Eyeing inorganic growth, debt reduction and investment in building digital capabilities, India’s largest private hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, to raise as much as Rs1,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors.

Non-bank lender L&T Finance Holdings on Monday said its board has approved raising of up to ₹3,000 crore through a rights issue.

In US bond markets, 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.10% and off their recent 10-month high of 1.187% as investors waited to see how much fiscal stimulus might actually get passed.

Currencies were also quiet with the dollar index last at 90.770, comfortably above its recent trough of 89.206.

The euro idled at $1.2080, after touching a six-week low of $1.2052 overnight, while the dollar was sidelined on the safe-haven yen at 103.70.

The Canadian dollar eased to $1.2750 on reports Biden would cancel a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first acts in office.

Gold steadied at $1,836 an ounce after briefly reaching a six-week low of $1,809.90 overnight.

Global demand concerns kept oil prices in check. US crude added 1 cent to $52.37 a barrel, while Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

