Markets likely to consolidate on first day of 2021; auto stocks in focus

Markets are likely to consolidate further on the first day of 2021 but volumes are likely to be thin with most global peers shut for a holiday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the markets hit an all-time high on the last day of a volatile 2020 which had a divergent trend of a sharp fall and unexpected rebounds.

The Nifty briefly touched 14000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday before closing almost unchanged at 13,981.75. The BSE Sensex ended at 47,751.33, up 5.11 points or 0.01%.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

Markets have not only recovered from the more than 20% slump in March but also hit record highs multiple times in 2020. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty gained 15-16% in rupee terms in the year.

The year 2021 is expected to be a better year for markets with likely strong recovery in both economy and earnings compared to a covid-impacted 2020, according to analysts. However, this year's heady gains in equities could possibly mean a lot less room for further appreciation in 2021.

US stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and S&P 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the covid-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic world.

In a year that marked the end of the longest bull market on record as pandemic-induced government lockdowns battered the global economy, equities stormed back, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 66% from its March 23 low, resulting in the shortest bear market in history.

The gains, which sent the Dow and S&P to record highs to close out the year and the Nasdaq to a record earlier this week, were fueled in part by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus put in place to buttress the economy reeling from the coronavirus fallout, as well as progress on a vaccine.

For the year, the S&P 500 gained 16.3%, the Dow 7.2% and the Nasdaq 43.6%, which marked the biggest yearly gain for the tech-heavy index since 2009.

Back home, shares of auto stocks will be in focus today as companies will release their monthly sales data for December. Data will indicate if consumer demand has sustained after the initial festival sales.

In the primary markets, Antony Waste Handling Cell will be listed today. The ₹300-crore issue of municipal solid waste management company with a price band of ₹313-315 was subscribed 15 times.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via