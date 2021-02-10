Markets likely to consolidate; Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Titan in focus

Tata Steel Ltd shot past analysts’ estimates to report a profit of ₹4,010 crore in the December quarter as demand and prices of the metal surged in India, although the company’s European operations continued to underperform. The fiscal third-quarter earnings are a significant turnaround for India’s second-largest steelmaker, which posted a loss of ₹1,228 crore in the year-ago quarter. A Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts had estimated a profit of ₹3,227.60 crore for the third quarter.

