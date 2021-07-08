Markets likely to consolidate; TCS, PNB, HDFC in focus

State-run Punjab National Bank has asked the board of its PNB Housing Finance Ltd unit to reconsider the contentious ₹4,000 crore stake sale to Carlyle Group and others, and carve out an alternative capital-raising plan compliant with regulatory rules. PNB Housing told exchanges on Wednesday that its board met on 5 and 6 July after receiving the letter from its parent on 4 July. The housing finance company said it will decide on the issue after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) pronounces its judgement.

