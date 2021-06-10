Markets likely to consolidate; Yes Bank, Sail, InterGlobe in focus

Yes Bank plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities. A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds. In a seperate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group for an alleged fraud worth ₹466 crore with Yes Bank.

