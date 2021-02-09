Markets likely to extend gains; Future Retail, Tata Steel in focus

Markets are likely to extend gains on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for Indian benchmark equity indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at 51,348.77, up 617.14 points or 1.22%. The Nifty ended at 15,115.80, up 191.55 points or 1.28%.

Global stocks rose again on Tuesday in Asian trading after another record-setting day on Wall Street.

The early action came after another day of so-called reflation trades around the world in which global markets bid up stocks, cryptocurrencies, oil and gold while U.S. Treasury yields held near 11-month highs and the dollar steadied.

Expectations have been building that inflation will pick up as governments and central banks continue massive spending and easy money policies until officials are certain that their economies will recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1% and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.75%.

Among top companies, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Future Retail, Berger Paints, Muthoot Finance, Max Financial India, Indian Overseas Bank and Torrent Power will announce December quarter results.

The Delhi high court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group’s ₹24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, dealing a blow to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to block the sale. A two-judge bench said that Amazon has no reason to stall the deal, and regulatory authorities should not be prevented from discharging their statutory duties, overturning a single-judge ruling last week that put the Future-Reliance deal on hold.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday to their highest levels in more than a year, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel.

Spot gold jumping more than 1% on Monday to $1,830.17 an ounce as expectations of a large US economic stimulus package bolstered its appeal as an inflation hedge.

The dollar index which stabilized on Monday after tripping at the end of last week on a weaker-than-expected jobs report, and was last down a bare 0.04% at 90.964.

Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 105.22.

