Markets likely to extend gains; Future Retail, Tata Steel in focus

The Delhi high court on Monday quashed an order that halted Future Group’s ₹24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd, dealing a blow to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to block the sale. A two-judge bench said that Amazon has no reason to stall the deal, and regulatory authorities should not be prevented from discharging their statutory duties, overturning a single-judge ruling last week that put the Future-Reliance deal on hold.