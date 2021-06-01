Markets likely to extend rally on macro data; ITC, auto stocks in focus

Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.6% in the March quarter compared with 0.5% in the preceding three months. For the year ended 31 March, GDP shrank 7.3% due to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic as against 8% contraction estimated earlier. Fiscal deficit for FY21 was at 9.3% of the GDP, lower than 9.5% estimated by the finance ministry.

